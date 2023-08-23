Financial Review: H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) vs. Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Adyen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 Adyen $9.42 billion 2.80 $594.48 million N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 0 0 2.00 Adyen 0 8 2 0 2.20

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Adyen has a consensus target price of $1,628.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19,075.50%. Given Adyen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adyen is more favorable than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Summary

Adyen beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Free Report)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.