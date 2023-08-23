Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,498 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,292,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,046,240.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

ECAT opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

