Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $182,280.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EXP opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

