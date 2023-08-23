Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells 37,377 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $152,498.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 774,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in NextNav by 306.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,013,975 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

