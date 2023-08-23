George H. Ellis Sells 2,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

