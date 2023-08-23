Aaron Mccullough Purchases 45,700 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Mccullough acquired 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

2U Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.22. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Get 2U alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in 2U by 8.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 160,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.