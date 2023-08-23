Glenn Jardine Sells 100,000 Shares of De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Jardine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.86), for a total value of A$134,500.00 ($86,217.95).

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 24.28.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

