Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Acquires $117,500.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 596,500 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $24,433,000,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

