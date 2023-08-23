Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
