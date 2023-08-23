Todd D. Lavieri Sells 21,475 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $108,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on III shares. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

