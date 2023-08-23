Andrew Kenner Acquires 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,624.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Andrew Kenner acquired 855 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

