Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 7,417 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $232,077.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,044,937.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

EMO opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

