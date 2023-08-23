First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells $250,609.20 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

