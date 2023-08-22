Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 267,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

