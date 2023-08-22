Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,277 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.