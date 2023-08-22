Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $272.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

