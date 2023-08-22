Zhang Financial LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Intel by 50.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

