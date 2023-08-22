Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $390.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.49 and its 200 day moving average is $400.52. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

