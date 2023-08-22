Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,925 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

