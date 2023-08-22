Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.05 and a 200 day moving average of $425.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.