Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 184.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,514,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

