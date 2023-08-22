B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

