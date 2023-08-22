Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

