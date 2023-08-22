Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 2,521 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

