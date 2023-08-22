Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,061 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.