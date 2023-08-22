Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,701 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.42 and a 200 day moving average of $444.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

