Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $272.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

