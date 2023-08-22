SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.