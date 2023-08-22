Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.95 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

