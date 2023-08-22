Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

