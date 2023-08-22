Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.