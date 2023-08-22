The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Progressive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 379,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Progressive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

