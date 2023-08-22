Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $98.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

