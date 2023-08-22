Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

HSY stock opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.27.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

