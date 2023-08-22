Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $486.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.76. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.