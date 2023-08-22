The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

