Cooper Financial Group Purchases 117 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

