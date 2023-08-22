Atria Investments Inc Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $99.28.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.