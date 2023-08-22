Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 403.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.