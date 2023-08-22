Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 312 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after buying an additional 893,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

FI opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

