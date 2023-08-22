JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

