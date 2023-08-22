MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

MIXT stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

