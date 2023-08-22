Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $670,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

