Intech Investment Management LLC Has $21.21 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dover worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.