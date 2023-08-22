Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,593 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

