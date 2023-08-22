Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

