Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.