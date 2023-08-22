Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

