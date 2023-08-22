Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

