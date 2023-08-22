Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

ADP stock opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

